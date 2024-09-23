The Daily Poster
David Sirota
Document circulating on Capitol Hill warns “capitulation to what Washington insiders see as the inevitable will be viewed by many as abandonment of the…
David Sirota
5 hr
Friends: We have some exciting news — as part of our expansion plan, we have changed our name to The Daily Poster. There’s nothing you have to do or ch…
David Sirota
16 hr 18
As Trump publicly muses about a newly stacked Supreme Court giving him a second term, Democrats reject ways to fight his judicial takeover or fix it la…
David Sirota and Andrew Perez
21 hr 8
One of the nation’s top legal experts says: “A Trump appointment will very much solidify the power of corporations and businesses on the Supreme Court.”
David Sirota
Sep 23 3
The Democratic presidential nominee keeps stomping on progressives, even as they are trying to boost turnout to defeat Trump.
David Sirota
Sep 22 16
Friends: As a subscriber to this newsletter, you get exclusive content every week — and we periodically offer discounts on other great content. This mo…
David Sirota
Sep 22
As Trump tries to install a Supreme Court justice, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democratic lawmakers must use all their power to prevent that from hap…
David Sirota
Sep 21 6
