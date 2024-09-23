The Daily Poster
Subscribe
About
Archive
Help
Sign in
Share
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Let me read it first
A Substack newsletter
Want the full experience?
Become a paying subscriber
Just join the free list, for now
Learn more
Introducing THE DAILY POSTER
We're upgrading and expanding our journalism — pitch in to help us do more.
David Sirota
7
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
2
Share
New
Top
Community
What is The Daily Poster?
About
Memo Suggests Tactics For Dems to Slow Trump’s SCOTUS Pick
Document circulating on Capitol Hill warns “capitulation to what Washington insiders see as the inevitable will be viewed by many as abandonment of the…
David Sirota
5 hr
4
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
exciting news — our new name
Friends: We have some exciting news — as part of our expansion plan, we have changed our name to The Daily Poster. There’s nothing you have to do or ch…
David Sirota
16 hr
48
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
18
Share
Capitulation Will Not Halt Trump’s Coup
As Trump publicly muses about a newly stacked Supreme Court giving him a second term, Democrats reject ways to fight his judicial takeover or fix it la…
David Sirota
and
Andrew Perez
21 hr
32
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
8
Share
How A New Supreme Court Could Forever Change America
One of the nation’s top legal experts says: “A Trump appointment will very much solidify the power of corporations and businesses on the Supreme Court.”
David Sirota
Sep 23
24
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
3
Share
Biden Should Stop Dunking On The Democratic Base
The Democratic presidential nominee keeps stomping on progressives, even as they are trying to boost turnout to defeat Trump.
David Sirota
Sep 22
89
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
16
Share
They Want To Steal This Seat For A Reason (Exclusive for Subscribers)
Friends: As a subscriber to this newsletter, you get exclusive content every week — and we periodically offer discounts on other great content. This mo…
David Sirota
Sep 22
12
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
AOC to Schumer: “We Must Use Every Tool At Our Disposal”
As Trump tries to install a Supreme Court justice, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democratic lawmakers must use all their power to prevent that from hap…
David Sirota
Sep 21
53
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
6
Share
See all
The Daily Poster
Subscribe
What is The Daily Poster?
Archive
Authors
My Account
© 2020 David Sirota. See
privacy
,
terms
and
information collection notice
Publish on Substack
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts