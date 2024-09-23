The Daily Poster
Subscribe
About
Archive
Help
Sign in
Archive
Top
Discussion
About
Memo Suggests Tactics For Dems to Slow Trump’s SCOTUS Pick
Document circulating on Capitol Hill warns “capitulation to what Washington insiders see as the inevitable will be viewed by many as abandonment of the…
David Sirota
5 hr
4
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
exciting news — our new name
Friends: We have some exciting news — as part of our expansion plan, we have changed our name to The Daily Poster. There’s nothing you have to do or ch…
David Sirota
16 hr
48
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
18
Share
Introducing THE DAILY POSTER
We're upgrading and expanding our journalism — pitch in to help us do more.
David Sirota
21 hr
7
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
2
Share
Capitulation Will Not Halt Trump’s Coup
As Trump publicly muses about a newly stacked Supreme Court giving him a second term, Democrats reject ways to fight his judicial takeover or fix it la…
David Sirota
and
Andrew Perez
21 hr
32
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
8
Share
How A New Supreme Court Could Forever Change America
One of the nation’s top legal experts says: “A Trump appointment will very much solidify the power of corporations and businesses on the Supreme Court.”
David Sirota
Sep 23
24
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
3
Share
Biden Should Stop Dunking On The Democratic Base
The Democratic presidential nominee keeps stomping on progressives, even as they are trying to boost turnout to defeat Trump.
David Sirota
Sep 22
89
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
16
Share
They Want To Steal This Seat For A Reason (Exclusive for Subscribers)
Friends: As a subscriber to this newsletter, you get exclusive content every week — and we periodically offer discounts on other great content. This mo…
David Sirota
Sep 22
12
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
AOC to Schumer: “We Must Use Every Tool At Our Disposal”
As Trump tries to install a Supreme Court justice, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democratic lawmakers must use all their power to prevent that from hap…
David Sirota
Sep 21
53
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
6
Share
The TMI Weekend Reading List — 9/20/20 (Exclusive for Subscribers)
Hey everyone… Last week, our timing was almost hilarious — hours after I published a piece on why we should feel hopeful, Justice Ginsberg died, openin…
David Sirota
Sep 20
8
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
1
Share
Primary Schumer To Guarantee Opposition To Trump’s SCOTUS Pick
Schumer has power to try to stop Trump’s nominee, but he has previously caved to the GOP on judges. Announcing a 2022 primary challenge right now is th…
David Sirota
and
Andrew Perez
Sep 19
63
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
10
Share
The Good News: America Is Not Dead Yet
Despondence is understandable, but don’t ignore the progress that’s happening. It’s real.
David Sirota
Sep 18
57
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
14
Share
Ask Us Anything! (Exclusive for Subscribers)
Welcome to our first “Ask Us Anything,” where our supporting subscribers can ask us whatever you want. This is exclusive for subscribers — becau…
David Sirota
Sep 17
91
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
419
Share
© 2020 David Sirota. See
privacy
,
terms
and
information collection notice
Publish on Substack
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts