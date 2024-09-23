The Daily Poster
ArchiveTopDiscussionAbout
Document circulating on Capitol Hill warns “capitulation to what Washington insiders see as the inevitable will be viewed by many as abandonment of the…
David Sirota
5 hr
Friends: We have some exciting news — as part of our expansion plan, we have changed our name to The Daily Poster. There’s nothing you have to do or ch…
David Sirota
16 hr 18
We're upgrading and expanding our journalism — pitch in to help us do more.
David Sirota
21 hr 2
As Trump publicly muses about a newly stacked Supreme Court giving him a second term, Democrats reject ways to fight his judicial takeover or fix it la…
David Sirota and Andrew Perez
21 hr 8
One of the nation’s top legal experts says: “A Trump appointment will very much solidify the power of corporations and businesses on the Supreme Court.”
David Sirota
Sep 23 3
The Democratic presidential nominee keeps stomping on progressives, even as they are trying to boost turnout to defeat Trump.
David Sirota
Sep 22 16
Friends: As a subscriber to this newsletter, you get exclusive content every week — and we periodically offer discounts on other great content. This mo…
David Sirota
Sep 22
As Trump tries to install a Supreme Court justice, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democratic lawmakers must use all their power to prevent that from hap…
David Sirota
Sep 21 6
Hey everyone… Last week, our timing was almost hilarious — hours after I published a piece on why we should feel hopeful, Justice Ginsberg died, openin…
David Sirota
Sep 20 1
Schumer has power to try to stop Trump’s nominee, but he has previously caved to the GOP on judges. Announcing a 2022 primary challenge right now is th…
David Sirota and Andrew Perez
Sep 19 10
Despondence is understandable, but don’t ignore the progress that’s happening. It’s real.
David Sirota
Sep 18 14
Ask Us Anything! (Exclusive for Subscribers)Welcome to our first “Ask Us Anything,” where our supporting subscribers can ask us whatever you want. This is exclusive for subscribers — becau…
David Sirota
Sep 17 419
© 2020 David Sirota. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack