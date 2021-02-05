A Dystopian Sales Pitch On Super Bowl Sunday (Exclusive for Subscribers)
As workers struggle to make ends meet, a Dolly Parton song is tweaked to glorify the gig economy and a 12-hour workday.
Amid stagnant wages, dwindling retirement savings, skyrocketing health insurance bills, and ever-higher rents, Big Business finally has a way to fix the Dickensian economy.
No, it isn’t higher wages, Medicare for All, the promised $2,000 check, or even a whittled-down $1,000 check. Instead, this Super Bowl Sunday, the nation will be told that the long-so…