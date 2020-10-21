BREAKING: Barrett Forced To Respond To Daily Poster Reporting On Oil Ties

After a Daily Poster report, Dems pressed Barrett to commit to recuse from oil company cases. In response, she is refusing — and reiterating her assertion that climate science is “controversial.”

David Sirota and Andrew Perez
Last week, The Daily Poster  broke the news about Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s familial ties to a major oil company involved in a landmark climate case that is suddenly before the Supreme Court. Now, Barrett is explicitly refusing to commit to recusing herself from cases involving oil companies — whil…

