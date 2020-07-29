GOP Lawmaker Pushing COVID Liability Shield Tested Positive While Refusing To Wear Mask

A day after appearing on national television to demand liability protections for employers who spread COVID, Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert tested positive for the virus.

CNN noted that “Gohmert has spent ample time on the House floor during votes speaking to aides and lawmakers — without a mask or social distancing.”

Gohmert appeared on Fox News yesterday to advocate for a new law that would make it harder for coronavirus victims to sue employers who endanger their lives during the pandemic.

“All of us on the Republican side have known we have got to protect nonprofits, businesses, employers that are wanting to open up, but you got trial lawyers ready to slap them with lawsuits over COVID and they need that protection,” Gohmert said.

The next morning, Politico reported that “Gohmert — a Texas Republican who has been walking around the Capitol without a mask — has tested positive for the coronavirus.”

Later in the day, Politico reported that one of Gohmert’s aides sent an email to the news outlet saying, “Thank for letting our office know Louie tested positive for the Coronavirus. When you write your story, can you include the fact that Louie requires full staff to be in the office, including three interns, so that ‘we could be an example to America on how to open up safely.’ When probing the office, you might want to ask how often were people berated for wearing masks.”