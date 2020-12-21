GOP Senator’s Last-Minute Fed Language Helps His Biggest Donors
Sen. Pat Toomey’s stimulus language helps protect his Wall Street donors’ fees and interest rates, making it harder for small businesses and local governments to avoid getting fleeced.
Editor’s Note: This Daily Poster report is being published with Newsweek. You can find and share the full story here.
By Matthew Cunningham-Cook and David Sirota
Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey’s effort to wind down emergency low-interest lending programs for small businesses and state and local governments removes a major long-term business t…