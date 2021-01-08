Introducing TGIF (And Reminder About Tonight's Live Event at 6pm ET)
Blackstone could finally face some pressure, and House Democrats move to impeach Trump.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Starting today, we are launching TGIF for supporting subscribers — it is a weekly report of good news, victories won through organizing, and ways to take action. We’ve heard from readers who want more of this type of news, as well as information about ways to get involved. Let us know in the comments or by email how you like this first ed…