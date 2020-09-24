Introducing THE DAILY POSTER

We have some exciting news — as part of our expansion plan, we have changed our name to THE DAILY POSTER.

This project is 100 percent grassroots funded — so if you like the accountability journalism we’ve been doing, please help us hire more reporters by subscribing at dailyposter.com/subscribe. You’ll get all of our new subscriber-only content.

You can find all of our archives at our new dedicated URL: dailyposter.com

You can follow our new dedicated Twitter feed at @dailyposter

Thanks to your support, over the last 6 months, our grassroots-funded journalism project has grown from a small one-person newsletter into its own media outlet that produces big stories and scoops on everything from Trump corruption to pandemic profiteering to climate policy to the 2020 election. Our accountability journalism has busted open big stories that have prompted New York to backtrack on its corporate immunity law, Joe Biden to back off using GOP talking points, and congressional Democrats to grill Trump’s postal service appointee.

To build off these successes and accelerate our expansion plan, we decided on this new name because it best summarizes our ethos.

Our new name is not a publishing schedule — it is a way of life and a code. In the age of the Internet, we are all daily posters — all of us post, comment, retweet, email, text, and sometimes we even reply all. We all live on the Internet, and when we have something to say, we post it online.

The quintessential poster is one who rejects bullshit and tells the truth, whether people like it or not. That remains our commitment to you — and we couldn’t do it without our supporting subscribers.

Thanks to our supporting subscribers pitching in, we have been able to now bring aboard journalists Andrew Perez, Julia Rock, Walker Bragman and Matthew Cunningham-Cook.

I’m really excited about this upgrade and about our plans for the future. We couldn’t do it without you.

So let me just repeat what I’ve said so many times before: thank you for pitching in and making our journalism possible. We are working hard every single day to do the kind of accountability reporting that scrutinizes power, whether power likes it or not. Onward.

Rock the boat,

Sirota