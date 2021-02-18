MIDDAY POSTER: $28 Million Is Behind Texas Governor’s Lies (Exclusive for Subscribers)
Amid a disaster, Gov. Greg Abbott is trying to blame windmills and deflect attention from the fossil fuel industry that bankrolled his political career.
By Walker Bragman
TODAY’S QUOTE:
“Republicans could trip over their own shoelaces and they’d still find a way to blame me, immigrants, LGBTQ+ people, the Green New Deal, BLM, anything but accept responsibility for their own actions and dealings. Ineptitude, bigotry, and corruption. Disasters in their own right.” — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez