MIDDAY POSTER: A $75 Million Campaign To Inflate Your Medical Bills (Exclusive For Subscribers)

Private equity spent $75 million to kill surprise billing reform in 2019, and Biden promises inauguration donors they’ll get to hang out after the pandemic.

Julia Rock
10 hr ago

By Julia Rock

TODAY’S QUOTE: 

“Would you rather she'd taken a vow of poverty and spent her non-government work time sitting in a convent scribbling formulas with a quill pen?” - former Foreign Policy editor David Rothkopf, on Janet Yellen’s buckraking from companies lobbying the Treasury Department she’s set to lead.

TODAY’S READS:

  1. Covid-19 ‘Vaccine Aparthe…

This post is for paying subscribers

← PreviousNext →