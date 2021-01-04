MIDDAY POSTER: A $75 Million Campaign To Inflate Your Medical Bills (Exclusive For Subscribers)
Private equity spent $75 million to kill surprise billing reform in 2019, and Biden promises inauguration donors they’ll get to hang out after the pandemic.
By Julia Rock
TODAY’S QUOTE:
“Would you rather she'd taken a vow of poverty and spent her non-government work time sitting in a convent scribbling formulas with a quill pen?” - former Foreign Policy editor David Rothkopf, on Janet Yellen’s buckraking from companies lobbying the Treasury Department she’s set to lead.