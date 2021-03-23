MIDDAY POSTER: COVID Deaths Linked To For-Profit Health Care (Exclusive For Subscribers)

Photo credit: Apu Gomes/Getty Images

“This is not okay with me. And this is to put in a big pitch for gun control. When it’s your family, you feel it.” — Witness to the Boulder, Colo., supermarket shooting, whose daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren were in line at the store for COVID-19 vaccinations when the attack began.

