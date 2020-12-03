MIDDAY POSTER: DeVos Family Rakes In Subsidies, Now Tells Students To Eat Debt

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the inaugural edition of THE MIDDAY POSTER exclusively for supporting subscribers. We are making this first one publicly available so people can see what it’s all about. If you’d like to receive this moving forward, click here to become a supporting subscriber of The Daily Poster. - Sirota

By Julia Rock

TODAY’S QUOTE:

“We can’t restore the soul of the nation with Rahm Emanuel in public office.” — U.S. Rep-Elect Jamaal Bowman

TODAY’S READS:

TODAY’S STAT:

More than $1 billion: The amount of money that defense contractors and the U.S. government’s national security and defense agencies contributed to 50 of the nation’s most influential think tanks between 2014 and 2019.

TODAY’S GOOD NEWS:

GOP Senate incumbents in Georgia are behind in a new survey from the same polling firm that accurately predicted Biden’s win in the state.

TODAY’S FLASHBACK:

In 2015, Potential HHS Secretary Gina Raimondo stripped abortion access from 9,000 families in her state.

TODAY’S CLICKS:

BETSY DEVOS GOES FULL MARIE ANTOINETTE: As students get crushed by college debt, outgoing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has a let-them-eat-debt message –– this week she slammed new proposals to cancel college debt as “the truly insidious notion of government gift giving.” Left unmentioned: Her billionaire family has benefited from lots of government gift giving.

FARMWORKERS SUING TRUMP: A group of farmworker advocacy organizations are suing the Trump administration over a wage freeze for essential workers, which we first reported last month.

BIG VOTE ON FOREIGN POLICY: The showdown between Reps. Joaquin Castro and Gregory Meeks for chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee is coming to a vote today, with progressive groups backing Castro (and his willingness to investigate the Trump administration) against the more senior (and scandal-ridden) Meeks.

BLUE STATE APPROVES NEW OIL PIPELINE: Construction began this week on an oil pipeline that will cut through northern Minnesota, after regulators approved the final permit for the project, which has faced years of resistance from Indigeneous groups, activists and scientists. But it’s not over: Protests will continue, and environmental and Indigenous groups have filed a new lawsuit to delay the project.

THIS ISN’T A "PURITY TEST": Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo (the top contender for Health and Human Services Secretary) shielded nursing homes from liability just after lobbyists asked her to –– that record indicates how she will behave as the nation’s top health care official. Still wondering why cabinet picks matter? Our David Sirota dove in on NPR last weekend.

TODAY’S OWN:

This newsletter relies on our current subscribers encouraging others to also become subscribers. Please consider clicking here to give a gift subscription pitching in to support it. If you are a monthly subscriber who wants to upgrade to an annual subscription, click here and click “change” in the “Plan” setting. Thanks for your support!

Give a gift subscription