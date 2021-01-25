MIDDAY POSTER: Immediate Relief Sometime (Exclusive for Subscribers)
Congress likely won’t pass new survival checks until March, and moderate senators are once again attempting to gut them.
By Walker Bragman
TODAY’S QUOTE:
"You try buying insurance off of Obamacare," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told Vanity Fair in October, noting that she was paying $200-per-month as a bartender for a health insurance plan that came with the "privilege" of an $8,000 deductible.
President Joe Biden’s COVID relief proposal a…