MIDDAY POSTER: NY Dems Move To Repeal Cuomo's Nursing Home Immunity (Exclusive for Subscribers)

Also: Biden officials stand to profit from the sale of a minority stake in a consulting firm, and an oil company shells out millions to executives before filing for bankruptcy.

Julia Rock
1 hr agoComment 1Share
Protestors outside Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s NYC office this week. (Photo credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

This report was written by Julia Rock.

TODAY’S QUOTE: 

“Vegas is an amazing place for progressives. I see a very bright future as progressives become more and more organized.” — Dr. Zaffar Iqbal, founder of Nevada Muslims for Bernie, as told to The…

This post is for paying subscribers

← PreviousNext →