NEW: The Citizens' Guide To Holding The Powerful Accountable
The Daily Poster's new publication for subscribers gives you our reporting techniques to follow the money and scrutinize power.
The Daily Poster is proud to release our first digital publication: The Daily Poster Citizens’ Guide to Following the Money and Holding the Powerful Accountable.
The result of several months of work, the guide features all the tools our reporting team uses to scrutinize power:
How to file public records requests
How to scrutinize the media
How to uncover business records
How to track political donations
How to expose dark money groups
How to publicize what you find
And much, much more.
The Citizens’ Guide, which you can either read online or download for personal use, can be yours right now if you click here to become a supporting subscriber. Once you do, you will immediately receive an email with a link to your free gift.
If you are already a supporting subscriber, you can go here to our subscriber-only post where you will find a link to the Citizens’ Guide.
