Restaurant Chains Debunk Their Lobbyists’ Arguments Against A $15 Minimum Wage
While restaurant lobbyists tell lawmakers it’s the “wrong time” for a wage hike, companies they represent are telling investors they can afford to pay higher wages.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This Daily Poster report is being co-published with Newsweek. Please share this link with others.
This report was written by Julia Rock and Andrew Perez.
As corporate lobbying groups in Washington fight plans for a $15 minimum wage and warn lawmakers it's not the right time to make companies pay their…