SAVE THE DATE: The Fight For Medicare for All - 1/27 at 7:30pm

On Wednesday 1/27 at 7:30pm ET (4:30pm PT), The Daily Poster will host a live chat about the fight for Medicare for All with Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and Dr. Micah Johnson, who have co-authored a new book on the subject. We will explore a big question: With Democrats controlling the presidency and Congress, what are the prospects for expanding guaranteed health care to all?

Dr. El-Sayed is a physician, epidemiologist, and progressive activist who rebuilt Detroit's Health Department after the City's bankruptcy as the youngest big-city health commissioner in a major U.S. city. He also ran for governor of Michigan in 2018. He is the Chair of Southpaw Michigan and a Political Contributor at CNN. His book, Healing Politics: A Doctor’s Journey into the Heart of Our Political Epidemic, diagnoses our country’s epidemic of insecurity and the empathy politics we will need to treat it, and his forthcoming book Medicare for All: A Citizen’s Guide .

Dr. Micah Johnson is a physician and a health care researcher, writer, and policy advisor. He served as a health policy fellow in the U.S. House of Representatives and has advised presidential campaigns on health care reform.

Our regular live-chat events are exclusively for Daily Poster supporting subscribers, who will be able to watch the broadcast live and ask questions in real time.

To participate, click here to become an $8-a-month or $70-a-year subscriber to the Daily Poster.

Once you are a subscriber, you will get event login information via email.

Hope to see you there!

Rock the boat,

Sirota