The Daily Poster is expanding

Friends:

Just a quick note to let you know some exciting news — as of today, The Daily Poster is bringing on Joel Warner as our new managing editor. He will be working with me; senior editor and reporter Andrew Perez; and reporters Julia Rock and Walker Bragman.

This is a big moment for this project — in less than a year, we have been able to break big stories and find an audience of subscribers whose support has helped us build out a team dedicated to accountability journalism. We are not able to do this work without our supporting subscribers — so thank you for being one.

Joel is an award-winning journalist and author known for his nonfiction narrative reporting. He has been published in, among others, Esquire, Wired, Men’s Journal, Businessweek, Slate, and Grantland. He is the co-author of The Humor Code: A Global Search for What Makes Things Funny, and he has an upcoming book based on his major Esquire report on a financial scandal that rocked Europe. You can find out more about Joel here.

If our subscriber base continues to grow, we expect more expansion in the coming weeks and months (and please encourage people to click here to become supporting subscribers!).

We will keep you posted on our progress — but for now, let me just offer another thank you to everyone who has joined our team by becoming a supporting subscriber. Together, we are building a new grassroots-funded model for journalism that holds power accountable. Onward.

Rock the boat,

Sirota