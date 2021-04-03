YOU LOVE TO SEE IT: Biden and AOC Unite Against Tax Breaks For Wealthy (Exclusive For Subscribers)
Also: Chicago Teachers Union wins expanded bargaining rights, and Nina Turner’s congressional campaign heats up in Ohio.
Things You Love To See:
Biden Doesn't Plan To Revive SALT Deduction (Axios) — President Joe Biden is not planning to reinstate state and local tax (SALT) deductions for high earners, Axios reports, which allow people to deduct state and local tax payments from their federal income taxes. Corporate Democrats in Congress have been pus…