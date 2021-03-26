YOU LOVE TO SEE IT: Biden Is Quietly Taking On Wall Street (Exclusive For Subscribers)
Also: Labor organizers are making Amazon flacks lose their minds, and Schumer warms to a vote on a sweeping pro-labor bill.
Things That You Love To See:
• Biden’s Quiet But Important Moves Against Wall Street — President Joe Biden’s administration has been quietly working to undo former President Donald Trump’s legacy of Wall Street deregulation. The efforts include reversing a Trump rule that allowed banks convicted of foreign felonie…