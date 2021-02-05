YOU LOVE TO SEE IT: Biden World Flips Off Summers (Exclusive for Subscribers)
Biden ignores Larry Summers’ advice, Mitt Romney wants to end childhood poverty, and McKinsey pays a big fine.
By Julia Rock
THINGS THAT YOU LOVE TO SEE:
• More States Want Tax The Rich (Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy) — At least nine states are considering budget proposals that would make their tax schemes more progressive, including multiple proposals to tax unearned investment income, a proposal to tax Wall Street finan…