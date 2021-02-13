YOU LOVE TO SEE IT: Corporate Dems To Face Primary Challenges (Exclusive For Subscribers)
Trump’s cruel Medicaid rule gets the ax, the Treasury Department’s getting a Climate Czar, and (surprise, surprise) people dig their democracy.
This report was written by Julia Rock
THINGS THAT YOU LOVE TO SEE:
• Biden Scraps Trump’s Medicaid Work Requirements (Huffington Post) –– A Trump-era program that allowed states to attach work requirements to Medicaid eligibility is on the chopping block, after the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced…